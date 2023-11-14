Listen Live
Published on November 14, 2023

Rihanna Has Gone Blonde
If we know one thing about Rihanna, she can serve a look. So when fans noticed her new look, the internet started going nuts.
Over the weekend, Riri was spotted in L.A. sporting honey-blonde hair.
For the members of Riri’s navy, you’ll remember she sported honey-blonde hair in 2013 and 2017.
  • What are your thoughts on Rihanna releasing a new album?

