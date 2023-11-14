CLOSE
Rihanna Has Gone Blonde
If we know one thing about Rihanna, she can serve a look. So when fans noticed her new look, the internet started going nuts.
Over the weekend, Riri was spotted in L.A. sporting honey-blonde hair.
For the members of Riri’s navy, you’ll remember she sported honey-blonde hair in 2013 and 2017.
- What are your thoughts on Rihanna releasing a new album?
More from 100.3
-
Former Phoenix Suns, UNC legend Walter Davis dies at 69
-
11-Year-Old Dead, 5 Children Shot in the West End
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Ohio Issue 2: Recreational Marijuana Officially On November Ballot
-
Are Jennifer Hudson And Common The Newest Celebrity Couple?
-
Isley Brothers Founder, Rudolph Isley, Dies at Age 84
-
Jada Pinkett-Smith Releases Shocking Details About Her Relationship with Will Smith [LISTEN]
-
R&B MUSIC EXPERIENCE WINNING WEEKEND