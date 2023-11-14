Listen Live
Michael Strahan: Expected To Return To ‘GMA’ Wednesday

Published on November 14, 2023

Michael Strahan Expected To Return to ‘GMA’ Wednesday
The Times has discovered that Michael Strahan will return to GMA on Wednesday morning.
After being absent from the morning show and his Fox Sunday Football gig for several weeks, he did appear on the football program on Sunday but wasn’t present for GMA on Monday. According to
the Los Angeles Times, Michael typically misses Monday episodes of the program because Fox’s Sunday show is in L.A., and GMA is filmed in New York.

Michael started on GMA part-time in 2014. He became full-time after leaving his hosting gig on Live with Kelly and Michael in 2016.
Michael has been away from GMA since October 26.
  • Who are your top three sports and entertainment hosts of all time?

