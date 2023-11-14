CLOSE
Jay-Z Sits Down With Gayle King For CBS TV Special
Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter may be hip-hop’s most successful rapper-turned-businessman.
A special Gayle King interview with the Roc Nation founder is set to air on Tuesday and will follow the $2.5 billion man back to his roots in Brooklyn, New York.
Jay-Z and Gayle King: Brooklyn’s Own airs today (November 14) at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In a rare interview, the 4:44 rapper discusses his financial pursuits, music career, and renowned lyrics. He also discusses growing up in Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects.
Brooklyn’s Own shows never previously shown moments from King’s three-hour interview with the hip-hop icon at the Brooklyn Public Library.
What do you admire most about JAY-Z?
