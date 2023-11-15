Cincinnati: Young Man Shot In East Pricehill

Listen Live
Cincinnati: Young Man Shot In East Price Hill

Published on November 15, 2023

Prayers are going out to the young man that was shot in East Price Hill.

Via WLWT

Investigators say a man in his 20s was shot by someone in a passing car while he was walking down the sidewalk.

He was taken to UC Medical Center, where he is expected to recover.

So far, police have not shared any suspect information.

 

