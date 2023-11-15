Cincinnati: Young Man Shot In East Pricehill

Prayers are going out to the young man that was shot in East Price Hill.
Via WLWT
Investigators say a man in his 20s was shot by someone in a passing car while he was walking down the sidewalk.
He was taken to UC Medical Center, where he is expected to recover.
So far, police have not shared any suspect information.
-
Former Phoenix Suns, UNC legend Walter Davis dies at 69
-
11-Year-Old Dead, 5 Children Shot in the West End
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Katt Williams is Headed Back Home
-
Ohio Issue 2: Recreational Marijuana Officially On November Ballot
-
Are Jennifer Hudson And Common The Newest Celebrity Couple?
-
Jada Pinkett-Smith Releases Shocking Details About Her Relationship with Will Smith [LISTEN]
-
R&B MUSIC EXPERIENCE WINNING WEEKEND