Keke Palmer: Named As Host Of 2023 Soul Train Awards

Published on November 16, 2023

Big news about Keke Palmer today.
BET has announced that she will be the host of the much-anticipated “Soul Train Awards” 2023.
This star-studded event, set to recognize the top tier in Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop, will take place in Los Angeles, CA.
Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, expressed her excitement: “Keke Palmer is a globally recognized talent, radiating confidence and positivity. She’s one of the most engaging and lovable
personalities in entertainment today. We’re thrilled to have her host the Soul Train Awards house party.”

She added: “BET gave Keke her first talk show, where she made history as the youngest talk show host in television, and today we are honored to have her back on the Soul Train Awards stage. As always, expect our star-studded slate of soulful artists and can’t-miss moments to illuminate your screens for a night dedicated to soul music.”
  • Will you be watching? Why, or why not?

