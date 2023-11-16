Kit Kat: Has A New Flavor. Can You Guess What It Is???

CLOSE
KitKat has a new flavor: Chocolate Frosted Donut.
Hershey describes the flavor, saying it’s like “biting into a fresh donut, with milk chocolate layered delicately on top of donut-flavored creme.”
The new treats will be available starting on November 17th.
“We know fans love our bakery inspired flavors like KIT KAT Birthday Cake—and we thought, ‘who doesn’t love a classic chocolate frosted donut,’” said Alex Kuzior, Kit Kat’s Associate Manager. “The KIT KAT Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar is a sweet addition to our permanent flavor portfolio and every bite delivers upon a delightful experience, reminiscent of a freshly baked donut from your favorite hometown bakery.”
What has been the strangest KitKat flavor you’ve ever tried?
