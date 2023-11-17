Will You Buy A Mariah Carey Barbie Doll???

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Mariah Carey Barbie Debuts Ahead Of Singer’s Christmas Tour

Mattel Shop and Amazon introduced the Mariah Carey Barbie on Friday (November 17).

Carey’s “signature flair and dazzling style” are reflected in the doll’s sparkly trumpet gown and red heels. Ruched overlays, a dramatic split, and silver jewelry decorate the crimson dress. A little Carey butterfly ring and a silver microphone accessorize the doll.

Carey said getting her own Barbie doll is “a dream come true.” The Mattel Shop sells the $75 Mariah Carey Barbie while supplies last.

Carey’s Barbie release coincides with her Merry Christmas One and All Tour, which began Thursday (November 16) and runs through next month. The “All I Want for Christmas” singer will launch her holiday track at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (November 19) after a little tour break.

What do you think of the Mariah Carey Barbie doll? Who else should Mattel create a Barbie after?