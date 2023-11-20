Money Can Buy You Happiness, Study Says!!!

CLOSE
Study: Most Americans Believe Money CAN Buy Happiness
In spite of what you may have heard, money can buy happiness.
At least that’s the opinion of more than 60 percent of Americans, according to a new poll conducted by the
financial services firm Empower. What’s more is the respondents shared the exact amount one would need to
make to achieve true happiness: about $284,000 a year. Unfortunately, the median household income in the
U.S. is $74,000 annually, meaning most Americans fall short of true happiness.
That’s not to say you can’t be happy if you’re making less than that. Respondents also said one could be happy
with at least $1.2 million in the bank. Again, however, that falls short of reality, as the median net worth of U.S.
households is $192,900, the Federal Reserve reveals.
- How much money would you need to be happy?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Katt Williams is Headed Back Home
-
Are Jennifer Hudson And Common The Newest Celebrity Couple?
-
Ohio Approves Abortion Rights & Legalizes Recreational Marijuana
-
DHL Express
-
DL’s Top 10 Signs Your Wife Doesn’t Love You Anymore
-
Rhythm on The River Postponed
-
REPORT: Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex Darius Jackson, Alleges Abuse Over Two-Year Courtship