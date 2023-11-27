LeBron James: Museum Opens In Akron

CLOSE
LeBron Museum Opens In Akron
A new museum dedicated to the life and career of LeBron James opened this weekend in his hometown of Akron, OH.
‘LeBron James’ Home Court’ opened Saturday at House Three Thirty, the facility run by the NBA star’s charity foundation.
You’ll see the all-white suit LeBron wore to the 2003 NBA draft, vintage jerseys, and a re-creation of the apartment where he grew up with his mother Gloria.
James told the Akron Beacon-Journal he wants his Akron community to be “a place where people want to visit, want to see and want to be proud of it.”
- What sports-related museums have you visited?
