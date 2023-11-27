Listen Live
Ohio

LeBron James: Museum Opens In Akron

LeBron James: Museum Opens In Akron

Published on November 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
LeBron Museum Opens In Akron
A new museum dedicated to the life and career of LeBron James opened this weekend in his hometown of Akron, OH.
‘LeBron James’ Home Court’ opened Saturday at House Three Thirty, the facility run by the NBA star’s charity foundation.
You’ll see the all-white suit LeBron wore to the 2003 NBA draft, vintage jerseys, and a re-creation of the apartment where he grew up with his mother Gloria.

James told the Akron Beacon-Journal he wants his Akron community to be “a place where people want to visit, want to see and want to be proud of it.”
  • What sports-related museums have you visited?

RELATED TAGS

akron donjuanfasho in LeBron James museum Opens

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close