Cardi B: Has A New Confession!!!

Published on November 27, 2023

Cardi B Admits She Missed Out On Thanksgiving After Sleeping Through The ‘Entire’ Day
Cardi B has a fresh new confession posted to her socials.
During an Instagram Live session, she revealed that she nearly missed out on getting a plate on one of the biggest food holidays of the year.
“Hi guys, so I’m at my Mother-In-Law’s house,” she began. “Can y’all believe I slept throughout the whole entire Thanksgiving, bro?

“First of all, I starved myself the whole day. Just for this moment,” she added holding a fully dressed plate to the camera. “So, I fell asleep. I think I got here around 6 o’clock. I woke up like 20
minutes ago. Slept through the whole Thanksgiving, bro.”
  • How did you spend your holiday?

