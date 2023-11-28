100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jennifer Lopez Releases Trailer for New Album ‘This Is Me… Now’

Jennifer Lopez promises a “musical experience” for her new album, “This Is Me… Now.”

After nearly a decade, the 54-year-old “Jenny From the Block” singer will release her first studio album since 2014’s “A.K.A.” on February 16, 2024, along with a film she executive produced.

The press release describes “This Is Me… Now: The Film” as a musical reinterpretation of Lopez’s publicized love life, directed by Dave Meyers. It is described as narrative-driven, intimate, contemplative, erotic, hilarious, fanciful, and extremely visual.

Lopez co-authored the picture with Ben Affleck and Matt Walton, and Meyers and Chris Shafer wrote the story. Amazon Prime Video will stream it worldwide.