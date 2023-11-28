50 Cent: Claims His 2003 “Magic Stick” Smash Hit Was For Trina First

CLOSE
50 Cent claims his 2003 “Magic Stick” smash with Lil Kim was a great backup plan because Trina screwed it up!
Apple Music’s Rebecca Judd interviewed 50 during his “Final Lap” tour in London about his debut album “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” as it quickly approaches Diamond status.
50 thinks “Magic Stick” was deleted from the “GRODT” tracklist, which was too long, but he had another issue. 50 claims that Trina returned the record with “f***ed up” lyrics.
Former Atlantic vice president Gee Roberson saved the day by asking 50 to grant Kim the track for her “La Bella Mafia” album, which he did. The magic was short-lived. Kim and 50 fought soon after the song’s release, and she dissed him on her next album!
- Do you think “Magic Stick” would’ve been as big of a song with Trina on it?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Are Jennifer Hudson And Common The Newest Celebrity Couple?
-
11-Year-Old Dead, 5 Children Shot in the West End
-
Rhythm on The River Postponed
-
Andrew Gillum Found In Miami Beach Hotel Room With Suspected Drugs, Police Say
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Mike Hill Talks About His New Book And Relationship With Cynthia Bailey