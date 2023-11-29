Listen Live
#WTFASHO:  Customer Sues After Finding Human Finger In Her Salad

Published on November 29, 2023

   Customer Sues After Finding Human Finger In Her Salad
A customer is suing the Chopt restaurant chain after claiming her salad included part of a human finger.
The lawsuit claims that a manager at a Mount Kisco, NY location had accidentally cut off part of her finger while chopping arugula, which was served to diners instead of being discarded.
One of those diners claims that she realized partway through her salad that she was “chewing on a portion of a human finger” – suffering shock, nausea, panic attacks, and other conditions as a result.
Chopt operates over 70 locations in 10 states.
  • What’s the grossest thing you’ve encountered while eating out?

