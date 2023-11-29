100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

‘Power Book III’ Renewed For Season 4 At Starz

Starz announced that Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be renewed for season 4 before season 3 premieres on December 1st.

Starz said in its statement, “We’re thrilled to continue Kanan Stark’s story and for fans to see how the events of his formative adolescent years continue to mold him into the cold-hearted villain they

were first introduced to in Power.”

It continued, “We are quite sure that after viewers see the battle lines being drawn between Riq and Kanan on this epic upcoming third season they will demand more.”