Beyoncé: Did She Just Respond To Critics With A Classy Clapback?

Did Beyoncé Just Respond To Critics With A Classy Clapback?

Just call her the clapback queen, as Beyoncé said a lot by saying nothing at all.

Queen Beyoncé released a carousel of photos promoting her Renaissance film in London on November 29. Beyoncé looked stunning in paparazzi-style photos of her wearing a white, ivory, and beige outfit.

Her thin body and tight abs are shown with an Alaia crop top, cream blazer, slightly wide-leg jeans, pointed-toe boots, and a long cream coat. A light scarf covered her wispy blonde hair, emphasizing her lovely cheekbones and gentle glam.

The photos follow social media criticism of the Renaissance World Tour mogul’s film premiere appearance. Nearly everyone has an opinion on whether Beyoncé has been whitening her skin to look white and ignoring her blackness.

Beyoncé’s Instagram face card gets 1.6M likes and 70K comments in eight hours.