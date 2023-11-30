‘Good Burger 2’: Is Paramount+’s Most-Watched Original Film

CLOSE
“Good Burger 2” had debuted as Paramount+’s most-watched original film.
According to The Wrap, “Viewership for ‘Good Burger 2’ was up 50% compared to the previous record holder,
‘Pet Sematary: Bloodlines.'”
Kenan Thompson talked about it in the press release and said, “Seeing ‘Good Burger 2’ hit No. 1 on
Paramount+ as their biggest original movie ever was totally surreal. It’s amazing to see the movie bringing kids
together with the generation that grew up with the first one.”
- Would you like to see a “Good Burger 3?” Why or why not?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Rhythm on The River Postponed
-
Are Jennifer Hudson And Common The Newest Celebrity Couple?
-
11-Year-Old Dead, 5 Children Shot in the West End
-
Ohio Issue 2: Recreational Marijuana Officially On November Ballot
-
George “Funky” Brown, Drummer for Kool & The Gang, Dies at 74
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule