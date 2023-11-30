‘Good Burger 2’: Is Paramount+’s Most-Watched Original Film

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

“Good Burger 2” had debuted as Paramount+’s most-watched original film.

According to The Wrap, “Viewership for ‘Good Burger 2’ was up 50% compared to the previous record holder,

‘Pet Sematary: Bloodlines.'”

Kenan Thompson talked about it in the press release and said, “Seeing ‘Good Burger 2’ hit No. 1 on

Paramount+ as their biggest original movie ever was totally surreal. It’s amazing to see the movie bringing kids

together with the generation that grew up with the first one.”