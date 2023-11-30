Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

‘Good Burger 2’: Is Paramount+’s Most-Watched Original Film

'Good Burger 2': Is Paramount+'s Most-Watched Original Film

Published on November 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
“Good Burger 2” had debuted as Paramount+’s most-watched original film.
According to The Wrap, “Viewership for ‘Good Burger 2’ was up 50% compared to the previous record holder,
‘Pet Sematary: Bloodlines.'”
Kenan Thompson talked about it in the press release and said, “Seeing ‘Good Burger 2’ hit No. 1 on
Paramount+ as their biggest original movie ever was totally surreal. It’s amazing to see the movie bringing kids
together with the generation that grew up with the first one.”
  • Would you like to see a “Good Burger 3?” Why or why not?

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close