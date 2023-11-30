Cincinnati: The Bengals Will Have A Saturday Night Game

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like the Cincinnati Bengals will have a Saturday night game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 16th.

Here’s a look at the rest of the Bengals schedule.

Week 13 – at Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday Night Football)

Week 14 – vs Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Week 15 – vs Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Week 16 – at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m.

Week 17 – at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.

Week 18 – vs Cleveland Browns, time TBD

Do you think the Bengals will win the rest of their games?