Cincinnati: The Bengals Will Have A Saturday Night Game

Published on November 30, 2023

It looks like the Cincinnati Bengals will have a Saturday night game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 16th.

Here’s a look at the rest of the Bengals schedule.

  • Week 13 – at Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday Night Football)
  • Week 14 – vs Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
  • Week 15 – vs Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.
  • Week 16 – at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m.
  • Week 17 – at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.
  • Week 18 – vs Cleveland Browns, time TBD

 

Do you think the Bengals will win the rest of their games?

 

