Cincinnati: The Bengals Will Have A Saturday Night Game

It looks like the Cincinnati Bengals will have a Saturday night game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 16th.
Here’s a look at the rest of the Bengals schedule.
- Week 13 – at Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday Night Football)
- Week 14 – vs Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
- Week 15 – vs Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.
- Week 16 – at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:30 p.m.
- Week 17 – at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m.
- Week 18 – vs Cleveland Browns, time TBD
Do you think the Bengals will win the rest of their games?
