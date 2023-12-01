Listen Live
Cincy

Cincinnati: Don Juan Fasho Talks To Mt. Healthy Basketball Coach

Cincinnati: Don Juan Fasho Talks To Mt. Healthy Basketball Coach

Published on December 1, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Don Juan Fasho talks to Mt. Healthy Basketball coach about being the new head coach, and the upcoming game this weekend.

Coach Nelson is looking forward to a great season this year as a new head coach.

RELATED TAGS

basketball cincinnati coach don juan fasho mt. healthy Talks TO

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close