Cincinnati: Today Is National Cookie Day

National Cookie Day Is Monday. Here’s Where You Can Get Free Cookies, Deals And More
Deals are available to commemorate National Cookie Day on Monday, December 4. Here are all the great holiday deals and freebies available.
Seven-Eleven will sell two Gingerbread Big Cookies for $3 or one for $1.69 throughout the holidays.
Circle K will offer a free cookie on December 4 through their app, while supplies last. Fatburger will give away a cookie to customers who buy in-store (mention the campaign) or online (with the code COOKIEDAY) at participating locations through December 4. Fazoli’s will provide a free cookie with any purchase at participating locations.
Great American Cookies offers one free cookie with five cookie purchases. Customers who buy online or on the Potbelly app on December 4 will receive a free cookie with any entrée using the promo code COOKIE.
Subway, known for its footlong subs, now offers a new footlong chocolate chip cookie.
Toll House customers can enter to win a Cookie Shot Kit at tollhousecookieshot.com through December 8. Cookie dough, morsels, a baking mold, and a $25 gift card are included in the limited-edition package to make cookies in shot glasses.
