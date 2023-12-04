100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Ohio State’s star running back, Miyan Williams, has officially declared himself eligible for the upcoming NFL draft, marking the end of his impressive collegiate career. The fourth-year senior, who led the Buckeyes in rushing during the 2022 season with 825 yards on 128 carries and 14 touchdowns, faced a challenging 2023 campaign due to injuries.

Despite sharing carries with TreVeyon Henderson and Chip Trayanum earlier in the season, Williams managed to contribute significantly in a pivotal 20-12 victory over Penn State, accumulating 62 yards on 24 carries and scoring a touchdown. Unfortunately, his season came to a halt after that game when he underwent a knee procedure, limiting his total yardage to 158 on 49 carries and three touchdowns over six games.

Expressing gratitude in a statement released via social media, Williams conveyed, “It has been an honor and privilege to play at Ohio State. I would like to start by thanking the university and The Best Damn Band in the land and the best damn fans in the land for the opportunity to play for you.”

Adding to the roster shake-up, the Buckeyes will also be without quarterback Kyle McCord and wide receiver Julian Fleming in the upcoming 2024 season. Both players made announcements on Monday confirming their entry into the NCAA transfer portal, signaling a period of change and transition for the Ohio State football program.

Buckeyes Star RB Miyan Williams Declares for NFL Draft was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com