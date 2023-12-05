Monica: Reveals C-Murder Split Left Her “Heartbroken”

CLOSE
Monica says she learned a “valuable lesson” from her breakup with C-Murder. The R&B singer revealed she was “heartbroken” after breaking up with C-Murder, who is serving life for killing 16-year-old Steve Thomas at a New Orleans bar in 2002.
A fan asked, “Where C Murder at?” after seeing Monica with her new partner at Nelly’s Black and White Ball over the weekend.
Monica said she hadn’t discussed C-Murder in two years, then clarified. “My heart broke again, but that’s okay! I learned another good lesson!” Monica said she’s moved on and wants her fans to, too.
https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2023-12/4/23/asset/c88b88a4a69e/sub-buzz-2214-1701733936-1.png?downsize=700:*&output-format=auto&output-quality=auto
Monica has long sought Corey “C-Murder” Miller’s release and reached out to Kim Kardashian in 2020 to raise awareness. After calling Kardashian, C-Murder praised Monica and said he slept for the first time in 19 years.
- Did you give a partner multiple chances?
- What was the final straw?
