Cincinnati Bengals: Beat The Jaguars In Overtime

Published on December 5, 2023

Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals. They got the win over the Jaguars, it was a close game but the Bengals go the Win.

Via Fox19

Evan McPherson kicked a 48-yard field goal in overtime to give the Cincinnati Bengals a 34-31 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday.

It was the Bengals first road win on Monday Night Football since 1990.

Jake Browning was 32-of-37 passing for 354 yards and a touchdown. Ja’Marr Chase had 11 catches for 149 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown pass.

Joe Mixon rushed 19 times for 68 yards and two touchdowns while Chase Brown had nine carries for 61 yards.

  • Can I Get a Who Dey!!!!

