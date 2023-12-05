Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Will Smith: Opens Up About Fame & Shares More On Past Mistakes [VIDEO]

Will Smith: Opens Up About Fame & Shares More On Past Mistakes [VIDEO]

Published on December 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Will Smith Opens Up About Fame & Shares More On Past Mistakes

Recently, Will Smith opened up about his career and his battle with fame as it relates to his past mistakes.
Smith said, “I love puzzles. I love problems. Yeah, so I started making my own problems. Life is going too well.”

He continued, “I have to be clear about who I am and what I am attempting to do in the world. And I can’t need others to applaud for me to stay focused on my mission.”
He added, “I want you to feel good. And at the same time, I am deeply human.”
  • What was the biggest lesson you learned after making a huge mistake?

RELATED TAGS

& About donjuanfasho FAME mistakes more on Opens past Shares up video Will Smith

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close