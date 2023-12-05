Will Smith: Opens Up About Fame & Shares More On Past Mistakes [VIDEO]

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith Opens Up About Fame & Shares More On Past Mistakes

Recently, Will Smith opened up about his career and his battle with fame as it relates to his past mistakes.

Smith said, “I love puzzles. I love problems. Yeah, so I started making my own problems. Life is going too well.”

He continued, “I have to be clear about who I am and what I am attempting to do in the world. And I can’t need others to applaud for me to stay focused on my mission.”

He added, “I want you to feel good. And at the same time, I am deeply human.”