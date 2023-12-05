Will Smith: Opens Up About Fame & Shares More On Past Mistakes [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Will Smith Opens Up About Fame & Shares More On Past Mistakes
Recently, Will Smith opened up about his career and his battle with fame as it relates to his past mistakes.
Smith said, “I love puzzles. I love problems. Yeah, so I started making my own problems. Life is going too well.”
He continued, “I have to be clear about who I am and what I am attempting to do in the world. And I can’t need others to applaud for me to stay focused on my mission.”
He added, “I want you to feel good. And at the same time, I am deeply human.”
- What was the biggest lesson you learned after making a huge mistake?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Katt Williams is Headed Back Home
-
Rhythm on The River Postponed
-
DL’s Top 10 Signs Your Wife Doesn’t Love You Anymore
-
DHL Express
-
Ohio Issue 2: Recreational Marijuana Officially On November Ballot
-
Jazzy Report: Trump Wants The Black Vote
-
Radio One In Partnership With Metro Sorta Presents Stuff The Bus!