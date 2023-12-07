Listen Live
Dave Chappelle: Has A New NYE Special Coming

Published on December 7, 2023

Dave Chappelle Has A New NYE Special Coming
Dave Chappelle is returning to Netflix with a new special.
Netflix shared a teaser of the new project.
It dramatically says, “Dave is Coming,” and says it will be out on NYE.

The upcoming special will arrive three years after his controversial last set “The Closer,” and will be the seventh special Chappelle has released with Netflix.

When “The Closer” was released in Oct. 2021, it received backlash from those who called the comedian’s jokes “transphobic.”

  • What topics do you think the comedian will talk about?

