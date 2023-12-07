WTFASHO Mariah Carey: Never Heard Of This Holiday Tradition

CLOSE
Mariah Carey Never Heard Of This Holiday Tradition
Mariah Carey knows a lot about Christmas, but there is one tradition she’d never heard of: White Elephant Parties.
When asked about it, she said to a reporter, “I don’t know of said White Elephant Gift Party. Can you tell me about it?”
She later said she’d never heard of that and said, “I’m always looking for a new game. Something’s fun, it’s good.”
“I’m always looking for a new game. Something’s fun,” she said. When her makeup artist mentioned that he’d done it, Mariah said, “He doesn’t sound too thrilled about it. Nay-ish.” She also said nay to the Secret Santa anonymous gift exchange, explaining, “It’s just like, why? I don’t know.”
- What would you get Mariah for a white elephant gift?
