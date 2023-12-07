Cincinnati: Named America’s 10th-Best City In The US

This year, Cincinnati is the 10th-best city in America. The rankings were based on the normalized average of each city’s scores across 16 studies we published in 2023.
Find Out Why Buffalo, New York, is the No. 1 City in America (2023 Data)
Cincinnati performed best in the Rent to Income Ratio study, where it ranked No. 1.
Here’s where Cincinnati ranked across in the studies:
-
Coffee Cities: No. 6
-
Pizza Cities: No. 40
-
Cities With the Best Drivers: No. 30
-
Inflation vs. Home Prices: No. 26
-
Best Cities for Stoners: No. 33
-
Beer Cities: No. 2
-
Burger Cities: No. 6
-
Rent Prices vs. Income: No. 1
-
Bike Cities: No. 35
-
BBQ Cities: No. 31
-
Taco Cities: No. 25
-
Where People Want to Live: No. 43
-
Price Per Square Foot: No. 17
-
Commuter Cities: No. 8
-
LGBTQ-Friendly Cities: No. 33
-
Home Prices vs. Income: No. 8
To see a full list of all the city-focused studies we published this year, as well as more results from other cities, check out our Best of 2023 page.
-
