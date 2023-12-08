100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding an untimely death of 50-year-old Larry Bernard House Sr. outside a Lima nursing home last week. House, a resident at “CareCore at Lima”, was reportedly left unattended outdoors in 20-degree weather after being taken out for a cigarette break on the evening of Nov. 27.

His sister, Betty Henry, shared with Lima News that it seems the facility’s staff forgot about her brother during his time outside. When he was discovered, lifesaving solutions were immediately initiated and he was rushed to Memorial Health System, where he was then pronounced dead.

The Lima Police Department has assigned a detective to the case. As of Monday Dec. 4th, no further details have been released.

“CareCore at Lima” is an 88-bed facility that offers both short-term and long-term care. It is located at 599 S. Shawnee St., Lima, OH.

Despite attempts to seek comments from the facility and its parent company, “CareCore Health”, there has been no response.

Funeral services for Mr. Larry Bernard House Sr. are scheduled for noon on Tuesday at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home.

Man Dies Outside of Lima Nursing Home, Investigation Launched was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com