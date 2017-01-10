Features
TARAJI P. HENSON ‘KISS MY A** HOLLYWOOD Black Women Can Open Films

7 hours ago

Taraji P. Henson

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty


Taraji wants it be known — black women CAN open films in Hollywood – and Hidden Figures is Exhibit A.

TMZ got video of Taraji on the set of “Empire” Monday where she was more than happy to win bragging rights over her new movie, which scored $22.8 million last weekend at the box office.

Source TMZ

 

