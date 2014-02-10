T.I. Tells Tiny To Put Her @$% Away On Instagram…Is It Controlling Or Caring?

Maybe Jay Z could take a few cues from fellow rapper, T.I. on how to be a husband who’s wife likes to wear sexy things.

T.I.’s Tiny has been posting a lot of fun-in-the-sun vacation shots lately and many of those photos include her displaying her abnormally large rump and the rapper-turned “Family Hustle” star’s not having it.

Tiny’s husband responded to her latest Instagram booty snapshot, by writing underneath the picture:

U have so much more going for u other than your a$. Although it is magnificent, I think u should spend just as much time showcasing those other things as u do ya booty..awesome pic luv. And Tiny responded: I wasn’t showing off my ass in this pic it was about my waist..u just looking at the ass bae! U no I wasn’t saying getting my sh-t together about my ass now don’t u? But glad u like it bae

These two lovebirds, who have been given the name the “Hip Hop Huxtables,” have recently made headlines for divorce rumors and we’ve been thinking those rumors aren’t too far from the truth, after seeing the two have a tiff during the 2014 Grammys, hearing rumors about a secret baby (T.I.’s) and spotting Tiny out and about recently not wearing her ring, but they maintain that their relationship is strong and their bond is unbreakable. It showed when T.I. took to Tiny’s Instagram to express his disdain in his wife displaying her lady lumps all over the internet.

“U have so much more going for u than your a$%,” T.I. expressed. It was endearing, cute and proved that this man loves his wife enough to compliment her and chastise her at the same time, but on the flip side, it also shows that T.I. has no qualms with expressing himself to his wife publicly. And couldn’t he have given her his two cents at home? When you put your loved one on blast in front of the world, you want it to be known that you’re the man and you have a certain level of control over your partner.

To hear the grapevine tell it T.I. is indeed controlling over Tiny which begs the question: is T.I. controlling Tiny’s actions on social media or is he just a caring husband who doesn’t want his wife’s lady parts on display all over Instagram?

The New York Post recently called Jay Z a “poor excuse for a husband” after her supposedly “allowed” his wife, Beyonce to parade on stage at the 2014 Grammys in a piece of couture lingerie that left little, if anything, to the imagination. Beyonce is an entertainer and she’s built her career on not wearing pants, so to have critics say that Jay Z allowed Beyonce to go on stage in a certain way means nothing. Beyonce is going to do whatever it is that she wants, especially when it comes to performing on stage. She’s let it be known through her music and her actions that she’s a “Grown Woman.” I mean, did you see what she wore to Michelle Obama’s star-studded 50th birthday bash? Her dress was only a few inches longer than her Grammy performance costume; only a grown woman would show up as such.

The New York Post article detailed that Jay Z and Beyonce, while happy, are displaying what goes on in their bedroom on national TV. The writer, Naomi Schaefer Riley even scoffs at Beyonce for being labeled a role model by Michelle Obama. Riley goes on to say that there’s no surprise in Jay Z objectifying his own wife on stage because his lyrics have been known to be sprinkled in misogyny.

The rules of marriage may change the way that you act individually within that relationship and anyone who signs up for a committed relationship need to know what those rules are and what actions their partners feel are out of line. T.I. and Tiny’s rules of marriage may not be similar to Bey and Jay’s. Obviously, Jay Z knows his wife’s style of entertainment is typically scantily clad. He has no issue with this, which is why he can allow her to go on stage half naked without protesting it. But Tiny and T.I. may have a different situation going on–which is why T.I. needed to tell Tiny that she’s more than just “a$%” on Instagram (though he still could’ve had that conversation at home).

So what do you think beauties–as a wife and mother, does your husband reserve the right to tell you what to post and what not to post on social media? Or how to show up in public? Sound off in the comments below!

