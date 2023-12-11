100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Google Reveals Star With Most Trending Searches In 2023 And It Isn’t Taylor Swift

If you think Taylor Swift tops another Google popular search list, think again.

The individual with the biggest sustained traffic surge in 2023 compared to 2022 was the primary source of trending questions. That person was Damar Hamlin.

Some Googlers may have to re-Google that name. The Buffalo Bills safety slumped on-field after suffering a cardiac arrest during a January 2, 2023, Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, making international headlines. (He returned to NFL play in August after recovering.)

Jeremy Renner, who was hit by a snowplow the day before Hamlin, ranks second in the “people” category. Who was number three? Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, met a different irresistible force when he started dating Swift.