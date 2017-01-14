Appeals Panel Questions Lawyers About Police Officer Disciplinary Records In Eric Garner Case

Photo by

Features
Home > Features

Appeals Panel Questions Lawyers About Police Officer Disciplinary Records In Eric Garner Case

Lower court orders release of the cop's records, but lawyers for Mayor Bill de Blasio appealed the decision.

2 days ago

Radio Blog
Leave a comment

A New York Appeals court panel questioned lawyers for New York Police Department police officer Daniel Pantaleo about releasing the cop’s disciplinary records more than a year after the chokehold death of Eric Garner, reports the New York Post.

From the New York Post:

A Manhattan appeals panel grilled lawyers for the city and Police Officer Daniel Pantaleo Thursday about why disciplinary records for the cop, who put Eric Garner in a fatal chokehold, should not be released.

“Is there a point at which they should be public?” asked Judge Rolando Acosta, adding that disciplinary records for judges are public.

“So a police officer is different than judges?” Acosta asked…“Under the state statute, yes,” answered city lawyer Aaron Bloom. A 1976 law exempts the personnel files of police officers from public disclosure to prevent embarrassment, harassment or impeachment.

Garner’s mother, Gwenn Carr was upset that the records were being kept private despite a judge giving the green light to the release, reports the New York Daily News.

SOURCE: New York PostNew York Daily News

SEE ALSO: 

Eric Garner Chokehold Cop Collects $20,000 In Overtime Pay On Desk Duty

Two Years After Eric Garner &amp; Mike Brown, Here We Are Again

One Year Later: See The Protests Dedicated To Eric Garner

14 photos Launch gallery

One Year Later: See The Protests Dedicated To Eric Garner

Continue reading One Year Later: See The Protests Dedicated To Eric Garner

One Year Later: See The Protests Dedicated To Eric Garner

Daniel Pantaleo , Eric Garner , Eric Garner Case , NYPD and privacy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest