Appeals Panel Questions Lawyers About Police Officer Disciplinary Records In Eric Garner Case

A New York Appeals court panel questioned lawyers for New York Police Department police officer Daniel Pantaleo about releasing the cop’s disciplinary records more than a year after the chokehold death of Eric Garner, reports the New York Post.

A Manhattan appeals panel grilled lawyers for the city and Police Officer Daniel Pantaleo Thursday about why disciplinary records for the cop, who put Eric Garner in a fatal chokehold, should not be released.

“Is there a point at which they should be public?” asked Judge Rolando Acosta, adding that disciplinary records for judges are public.

“So a police officer is different than judges?” Acosta asked…“Under the state statute, yes,” answered city lawyer Aaron Bloom. A 1976 law exempts the personnel files of police officers from public disclosure to prevent embarrassment, harassment or impeachment.

Garner’s mother, Gwenn Carr was upset that the records were being kept private despite a judge giving the green light to the release, reports the New York Daily News.

