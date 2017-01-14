Michelle Obama & Dr. Jill Biden On Their Husbands’ Bromance & More

RELATED STORIES:
55 Photos to Celebrate President Obamas 55th Birthday
1. Happy Birthday President Obama1 of 54
2. Barack & Michelle at the State Dinner August 20162 of 54
3. Baby Obama3 of 54
4. Book Review for the Chicago Tribune 19974 of 54
5. Before he was President5 of 54
6. Father & Daughter6 of 54
7. Circa 19907 of 54
8. On The Ellen Show8 of 54
9. The Obamas9 of 54
10. A Young Barack10 of 54
11. Looking good Mr. President11 of 54
12. Singing Happy Birthday to Malia in 201612 of 54
13. With the Queen13 of 54
14. Celebrating his 43rd Birthday with Family14 of 54
15. Having Fun on the Campaign Trail in Iown15 of 54
16. Barack Obama in the 1960s with his Mother Ann Dunham16 of 54
17. The Obama's Wedding17 of 54
18. Barack and his mother Ann18 of 54
19. The Early Years Together19 of 54
20. Father & Son20 of 54
21. Swag at a Young Age21 of 54
22. A Young Barack22 of 54
23. In the 170's with his adoptive father, half sister and mother23 of 54
24. Young Love24 of 54
25. The Day They Became One25 of 54
26. A Young Boy26 of 54
27.27 of 54
28. Family Time in Hawaii28 of 54
29. Michelle & Barack29 of 54
30. Unbothered lol30 of 54
31. Selfie Time31 of 54
32. A Young Boy wanted to See if the Presidents Hair Was Like His32 of 54
33. Making History33 of 54
34. A Bear Hug on The Campaign Trail34 of 54
35. He Loves to Dance35 of 54
37. Dropping the Mic On Em37 of 54
38. History Made As the First Black President of Harvard Law Review38 of 54
39. Obama & Boehner Stroll Through the White House39 of 54
40. Obama & Jimmy Fallon40 of 54
41. Family Photo41 of 54
42. A Selfie With Ellen42 of 54
43. First Day on the Job as The 44th President43 of 54
44. President Obama & Denzel Washington Hug44 of 54
45. President & VP45 of 54
46. =The Obamas react to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip's car service arriving in London.46 of 54
47. President Obama & 8 Month Old Cooper47 of 54
48. Obama48 of 54
49. Obama & Hillary Clinton49 of 54
50. At The Great Wall of China50 of 54
51. High School Basketball Team in Hawaii51 of 54
52. Obama Hoopin52 of 54
53. September of 199553 of 54
54. Their Love54 of 54
