People Share The Red Flags That Made Them Stop Dating People [EXCLUSIVE]

Sometimes, when you start kicking it with someone, you don’t know they’re nuts right off the bat. But that first red flag is usually a good sign. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

