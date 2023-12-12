Kandi Burruss: Joins BET+ Holiday Film

CLOSE
Kandi Burruss is continuing to get to the bag.
The singer and Real Housewives of Atlanta star has signed on to join the BET+ holiday film Whatever It Takes.
Kandi’s latest project takes place on a snowy Thanksgiving weekend, with five friends coming together over the things going on in their love lives.
“I’m so excited to be working with this incredibly talented cast on such a heartwarming movie,” said Kandi. Whatever It Takes premieres on December 21.
- How have the holidays been for your relationships?
