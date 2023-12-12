Listen Live
Kandi Burruss: Joins BET+ Holiday Film

Published on December 12, 2023

Kandi Burruss is continuing to get to the bag.
The singer and Real Housewives of Atlanta star has signed on to join the BET+ holiday film Whatever It Takes.
Kandi’s latest project takes place on a snowy Thanksgiving weekend, with five friends coming together over the things going on in their love lives.

“I’m so excited to be working with this incredibly talented cast on such a heartwarming movie,” said Kandi. Whatever It Takes premieres on December 21.
