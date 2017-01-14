Features
DREAMGIRL’S JENNIFER HOLLIDAY Cancels Inauguration Day Performance

24 hours ago

Radio Blog
Dreamgirl’s star and once confirmed Inauguration Day performer Jennifer Holliday just pulled the plug on her show after taking some serious heat from the LGBT community.

Holliday was set to sing Thursday at the Lincoln Memorial with Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down at the Make America Great Again – Welcome Celebration.

Source TMZ

