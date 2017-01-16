10 Reasons We Are Thankful for Barack Obama

10 Reasons Why We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
1. We’ll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son.Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. And let’s not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage.Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. He always gets his hands a little dirty.Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. Remember when the Prez danced to Drake’s “Hotline Bling”?5 of 10
6. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids.Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. Plus, he’s all about b-ball.Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. He made two of our favorite players the happiest men on Earth.Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. … And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life.Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we’re thankful.Source:Getty 10 of 10
1. The First FamilySource:Getty 1 of 15
2. Malia, Sasha & DadSource:Getty 2 of 15
3. Kisses For MaliaSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. Barack Shares Dad Wisdom With MaliaSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. The Obamas In The Holiday SpiritSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. Malia Is Never Too Old To Hold Dad’s HandSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. Quality TimeSource:Getty 7 of 15
8. One Big Happy FamilySource:Getty 8 of 15
9. Singing AlongSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. Growing UpSource:Getty 10 of 15
11. Family PhotoSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. Malia & Dad On A StrollSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. All SmilesSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. #FamilyGoalsSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. VolunteeringSource:Getty 15 of 15
