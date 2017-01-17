ThankYouObama Celebrities Celebrate Obama

#ThankYouObama: Celebrities Celebrate Barack & Michelle
7 photos Launch gallery
#ThankYouObama: Celebrities Celebrate Barack & Michelle
1. The Fabulous FLOTUS & POTUSSource:Instagram 1 of 7
2. Kierra SheardSource:Instagram 2 of 7
3. Michelle WilliamsSource:Instagram 3 of 7
4. Terrence J & Jasmine SandersSource:Instagram 4 of 7
5. Jesse Williams, Regina Hall & Terrence JSource:Instagram 5 of 7
6. Bradley Cooper & Terrence JSource:Instagram 6 of 7
7.Source:Instagram 7 of 7
RELATED STORIES:
35 Reasons We Will Miss The Obama Family
All The Times Michelle Obama Slayed Magazine Covers
10 Reason’s We’ll Always Be Thankful For Michelle Obama
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Sasha And Malia Obama Are The Perfect Examples Of #BlackGirlMagic
19 photos Launch gallery
Sasha And Malia Obama Are The Perfect Examples Of #BlackGirlMagic
1. The Obama Girls Are EverythingSource:Instagram 1 of 19
2. Happy Birthday SashaSource:Getty 2 of 19
3. Congratulations MaliaSource:Getty 3 of 19
4.Source:Getty 4 of 19
5.Source:Getty 5 of 19
6.6 of 19
7.7 of 19
8.Source:Instagram 8 of 19
9.Source:Getty 9 of 19
10.Source:Instagram 10 of 19
11.Source:Instagram 11 of 19
12.Source:Instagram 12 of 19
13.13 of 19
14.Source:Instagram 14 of 19
15.15 of 19
16.16 of 19
17.17 of 19
18.18 of 19
19.19 of 19
comments – Add Yours