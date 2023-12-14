Listen Live
SZA: Got Into Music To Prove A Point To Her Ex-Fiance

SZA Got Into Music To Prove A Point To Her Ex-Fiance

Published on December 14, 2023

SZA Got Into Music To Prove A Point To Her Ex-Fiance
SZA revealed to Apple Music One’s Zane Lowe that she only got into music to prove a point to her ex-finacé.
“When I started making music, it was to my ex-fiancé because he was paying for everything. My food, my clothes, where I lived, and he was eight years my senior, so I was so co-dependent,” said SZA.

The “Kill Bill” singer said she couldn’t live up to her fiancé’s exes, who were lawyers and businesswomen, and she was just a bartender at the strip club who “lacked value.”
SZA says that having met her idols, going platinum, and winning a Grammy means that she has accomplished all of her ambitions and that anything more is just a bonus.
  

