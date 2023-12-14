Cincinnati: What’s Coming To Netflix In January

Listen Live
What's Coming To Netflix In January

What's Coming To Netflix In January

December 14, 2023

What’s Coming To Netflix In January
Lots of exciting movies and TV show are coming to Netflix next month.
Movies coming include Annie, Aquaman, Bruce Almighty, Dawn of the Dead, How to Train Your Dragon, John Wick, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Meet the Fockers, and more.
TV shows coming include Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6,  Survivor: Season 33, Survivor: Season 7, Boy Swallows Universe, The Brothers Sun, and Society of the Snow.
  • What new Netflix shows do you think you will binge next year.

