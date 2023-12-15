Beyoncé: Almost At Billionaire Status After Renaissance Tour

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé Almost At Billionaire Status After Massive Renaissance World Tour Success

Beyoncé is inching towards billionaire status.

The superstar’s net worth has reached $800 million after her Renaissance World Tour.

Forbes currently has her ranked as 48th on America’s Richest Self-Made Women list after earning $300 million in 2023 alone.

Bey’s catalog is worth $300 million, and her $800 million net worth includes shared assets with Jay-Z and holdings in Parkwood Entertainment.

Additionally, Beyoncé’s directorial debut, “ Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” topped the U.S. box office in its first week, making $21 million. Globally, the film earned an additional $6 million.