Beyoncé: Almost At Billionaire Status After Renaissance Tour

Published on December 15, 2023

Beyoncé is inching towards billionaire status.
The superstar’s net worth has reached $800 million after her Renaissance World Tour.
Forbes currently has her ranked as 48th on America’s Richest Self-Made Women list after earning $300 million in 2023 alone.
Bey’s catalog is worth $300 million, and her $800 million net worth includes shared assets with Jay-Z and holdings in Parkwood Entertainment.
  • What is your favorite song by Bey, and why?

