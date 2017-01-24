Warren Ballentine On The Dangers Of Trump Lying To The Press [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Russ Parr Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

Warren Ballentine explains how Donald Trump’s aversion to facts and battle against the press can be truly dangerous. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 100.3: