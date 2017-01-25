Gunmen Execute Ex-Gang Member Whose Prison Sentence Obama Commuted

Photo by

National
Home > National

Gunmen Execute Ex-Gang Member Whose Prison Sentence Obama Commuted

The assailants singled out Demarlon Thomas at a federal halfway house in Michigan.

1 day ago

Radio Blog
Leave a comment

Two gunmen killed a man on Monday who had his prison sentence commuted by former President Barack Obama, Mlive.com reports.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said masked assailants with assault rifles stormed a federal halfway house in Saginaw, Michigan and targeted Demarlon Thomas, a former member of Saginaw’s Sunny Side Gang. One of them shot Thomas in the head while his partner held others in the house at gunpoint.

“They were looking for this person,” Kaiser said, according to Mlive.com. The gunmen did not injure anyone else. No suspects are in custody.

Thomas, 31, was arrested in a major drug bust and sentenced in 2008 to 19 years in prison for selling cocaine, the news outlet reported. President Obama commuted his sentence, along with 78 others, on November 22, 2016.

Mlive.com said investigators are trying to figure out a motive for the killing. In the meantime, the Federal Bureau of Prisons moved the remaining inmates from the halfway house.

SOURCE: Mlive.com

SEE ALSO:

President Obama Commutes Sentences For 330 Drug Prisoners On Final Day In Office

Obama Administration To Phase Out Private Federal Prisons

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

54 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

commutations , Demarlon Thomas , gang violence , Prison Sentencing

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 weeks ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 weeks ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 4 weeks ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 4 weeks ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 1 month ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 2 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 2 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 3 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 5 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Guess Which Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast Member…
 6 months ago
Breaking News: 7 officers shot; 3 feared dead…
 6 months ago
Photos