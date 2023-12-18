CLOSE
Kanye West Slammed For Selling $200 ‘Sock Shoes’
Kanye West’s first product launch since his Adidas deal imploded hasn’t gone so well.
The rapper and fashion designer said, “YEEZY debuts the foldable future of footwear, YZY POD,” in a screenshot that was uploaded to X on Friday.
The $200 travel-friendly sneaker is now available for presale, according to West, who also advised customers to “accept no imitations.”
Even Ye’s most diehard fans are lashing out about the cost. “Who is paying [$200] for a pair of socks lol,” seemed to be the consensus.
- How much would you be willing to pay for a Kanye product?
