Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Kanye West: Slammed For Selling $200 ‘Sock Shoes’

Kanye West: Slammed For Selling $200 'Sock Shoes'

Published on December 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Kanye West Slammed For Selling $200 ‘Sock Shoes’
Kanye West’s first product launch since his Adidas deal imploded hasn’t gone so well.
The rapper and fashion designer said, “YEEZY debuts the foldable future of footwear, YZY POD,” in a screenshot that was uploaded to X on Friday.
The $200 travel-friendly sneaker is now available for presale, according to West, who also advised customers to “accept no imitations.”
Even Ye’s most diehard fans are lashing out about the cost. “Who is paying [$200] for a pair of socks lol,” seemed to be the consensus.
  • How much would you be willing to pay for a Kanye product?

RELATED TAGS

$200 For kanye west selling slammed

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close