Cincinnati: The Best Saturday Morning Cartoons

Cincinnati: The Best Saturday Morning Cartoons

Published on December 18, 2023

The Best Saturday Morning Cartoons
For children of the 80’s and 90’s, nothing was better than waking up on a Saturday morning, grabbing a bowl of cereal, and flipping on the TV.
The folks at Collider have put out a list of their all-time greatest Saturday Morning Cartoons.
Here are a few of their picks:
Garfield and Friends
The Smurfs
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Thundercats
Muppet Babies
Transformers
The Real Ghostbusters
  • What were your favorite Saturday Morning Cartoons?
  • What were some of the worst ones?

