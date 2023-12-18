Cincinnati: The Best Saturday Morning Cartoons

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Best Saturday Morning Cartoons

For children of the 80’s and 90’s, nothing was better than waking up on a Saturday morning, grabbing a bowl of cereal, and flipping on the TV.

The folks at Collider have put out a list of their all-time greatest Saturday Morning Cartoons.

Here are a few of their picks:

Garfield and Friends

The Smurfs

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Thundercats

Muppet Babies

Transformers

The Real Ghostbusters