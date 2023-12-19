100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Cincinnati Black Music Walk Of Fame has a new tribute song by Bootsy Collins,T.Nava,DJ On Tha 1,Vincent Calloway,Reggie Calloway,Zapp, & Penny Ford. Check out the video below.

I had a chance to interview the founder and County President Alicia Reece.

She was excited for the tribute and encourages you to go down to the Cincinnati Black Music Walk Of Fame and visit. It is FREE and open daily from 6 am to 11 pm.

There have been over 22,000 people who have visited the new state-of-the-art technology attraction park.

Cincinnati Black Music Walk Of Fame · Bootsy Collins · T.Nava · DJ On Tha 1 · Vincent Calloway · Reggie Calloway · Zapp · Penny Ford Cincinnati Black Music Walk Of Fame ℗ 2023 Bootzilla Records/The Bootcave Studio Released on: 2023-12-15

Producer: Bootsy Collins Vocals: Vincent Calloway Vocoder: Vincent Calloway Vocals: Penny Ford Talkbox: Terry Troutman Guitar: Rod Castro Turntable: Tobotius DJ Scratch Bass Guitar: Bootsy Collins Guitar: Bootsy Collins Drums: Bootsy Collins Background Vocals: Bootsy Collins Engineer: Reggie Calloway Recorder: Cozycroft Studios in California Keytar: DJ On Tha 1 Engineer: Tobe Donohue Composer: Bootsy Collins Composer: Tnava Avant Composer: DJ On The One Composer: Reggie Calloway Composer: Vincent Calloway Composer: Penny Ford Composer: Terry Troutman Composer: Rod Castro