Mariah Carey: And Her Boyfriend Spark Breakup Rumors

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Mariah Carey & Boyfriend Spark Breakup Rumors

In her favorite place this time of year, Mariah Carey is in Colorado doing some retail therapy alone as rumors about her love life swirl.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer is spending her usual holiday in Aspen and looked stunning in all white while shopping alone Tuesday (December 19.)

The solo trip follows rumors she’s split from Bryan Tanaka. He’s also absent from her “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour.