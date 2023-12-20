Cincinnati: The Worst TV Shows Of 2023

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

As 2023 ends, the end-of-the-year ranking is starting to roll out, and the ranking of the worst TV shows of the year is here.

The Top 5 worst of the worst include:

The now-canceled HBO original “The Idol,” starring Lily-Rose Depp and co-creator Abel Tesfaye (a.k.a. The Weeknd).

Season 3 of AppleTV+’s “The Morning Show” came in as the number 4 worst show of the year.

Max’s original adult animated show, “Velma,” came in at number 3 but has been renewed for a second season.

TLC’s “Milk Manor” was described on social media as “vile, “gross,” “disgusting,” and “disturbing” and came in as the second worst show of the year.

Topping the list for 2023 is Season 2 of the “Sex and the City” spinoff, “And Just Like That…” starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. Critics said, “Even John Corbett and

Kim Cattrall’s brief returns couldn’t invigorate this world that’s become a pale parody of itself. Bringing back beloved old characters smacked of desperation, and Cattrall’s brief return felt like the

show knows it.”