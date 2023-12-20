CLOSE
T-Pain Announces Las Vegas Residency: ‘Vegas, Let’s Turn Up!’
T-Pain is headed to Las Vegas.
The rapper has teamed up with Resorts World and the Zouk Group to announce that he’ll be headlining his residency beginning right after the Super Bowl, 2024, at the Zouk Nightclub.
“Full speed towards 2024,” he said on Instagram on Tuesday (December 19).
“I’m proud to officially announce that I’m kicking off my FIRST EVER Vegas residency at @zoukgrouplv and @ayudayclub Catch my very first show on Thu, Feb 8th at #ZoukNightclub – Tickets are
live, join me for a ride you won’t forget.”
- What Vegas residency would you love to see?
