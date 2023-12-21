Listen Live
Byron Allen: Offers To Buy BET

Published on December 21, 2023

Byron Allen Offers To Buy BET
Media mogul Byron Allen has once again offered to buy BET for $3.5 billion
Earlier this year, he offered $2.7 billion for the network.
So far, reps for Paramount Global and Allen Media Group declined to comment on the offer.
  • What changes would you like to see on BET?

