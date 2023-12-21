Listen Live
Trending
Cincy

Cincinnati: Local Event Planner Carla O’Neal Decorates The White House

Cincinnati: Local Event Planner Carla O'Neal Decorates The White House

Published on December 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Congrats to  Carla O’Neal she had the opportunity to decorate the White House for Christmas.

 

Carla is the founder/ creative director of McKenzie Chic

McKenzie Chic is a family-owned business that stands at the forefront as one of

Cincinnati’s finest décor and event design companies.

McKenzie Chic has spent the last few years executing our client’s full custom event design. As an all-inclusive design and planning business, we offer a multitude of services including event décor

consultation, planning, inspiration, and conceptualization. We also provide services such as custom event stationery, floral and tabletop design, and much more. Mckenzie Chic takes pride in

designing your party, your style!

www.McKenzieChic.com

FaceBook: McKenzie Chic

Instagram: McKenzie Chic

 

 

RELATED TAGS

cincinnati event local

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close