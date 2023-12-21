Cincinnati: Local Event Planner Carla O’Neal Decorates The White House

Congrats to Carla O’Neal she had the opportunity to decorate the White House for Christmas.
Carla is the founder/ creative director of McKenzie Chic
McKenzie Chic is a family-owned business that stands at the forefront as one of
Cincinnati’s finest décor and event design companies.
consultation, planning, inspiration, and conceptualization. We also provide services such as custom event stationery, floral and tabletop design, and much more. Mckenzie Chic takes pride in
designing your party, your style!
