Cincinnati: Local Event Planner Carla O’Neal Decorates The White House

Congrats to Carla O’Neal she had the opportunity to decorate the White House for Christmas.

Carla is the founder/ creative director of McKenzie Chic

McKenzie Chic is a family-owned business that stands at the forefront as one of

Cincinnati’s finest décor and event design companies.

McKenzie Chic has spent the last few years executing our client’s full custom event design. As an all-inclusive design and planning business, we offer a multitude of services including event décor consultation, planning, inspiration, and conceptualization. We also provide services such as custom event stationery, floral and tabletop design, and much more. Mckenzie Chic takes pride in designing your party, your style! www.McKenzieChic.com FaceBook: McKenzie Chic

Instagram: McKenzie Chic